Beaumont Financial Partners Lowered Home Depot (HD) Stake by $340,935 as Stock Price Rose; Macerich Co (Call) (MAC) Share Price Declined While Ulysses Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $198.93 Billion

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $220.45. About 7.15M shares traded or 82.89% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (MAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 4.63B shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, down from 4.63B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 2.26M shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.25 million activity. $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were bought by Stephen Andrea M. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $116,706 worth of stock. Volk Kenneth had bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Hartford Investment accumulated 11,630 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 720,101 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 6.45 million shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 1,643 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 0.15% or 108,602 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% stake. Legal General Group Inc Plc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1.45M shares. Citigroup Inc reported 133,909 shares stake. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Roosevelt Inv Grp accumulated 0.09% or 16,257 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 2,860 shares stake. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co owns 1,298 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Fgl Holdings.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 308,502 shares to 459,179 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).