Beaumont Financial Partners Lifted Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $412,238; Cantillon Capital Management Lifted Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $25.31 Million; Share Price Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 3.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,125 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management. 52,495 are held by Perella Weinberg Mgmt Limited Partnership. Arrowstreet Capital LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Baltimore has invested 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). American National Registered Inv Advisor invested 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 31,528 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 1.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Family reported 1.73% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bahl And Gaynor Inc reported 2.13M shares. Markston Limited Com holds 105,537 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Miles Incorporated reported 0.82% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 245,563 are owned by Sabal Commerce. Edgewood Management Llc holds 26,199 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conning holds 1.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 403,694 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assocs, a California-based fund reported 2,878 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 10,866 shares to 13,677 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Hancock Etf Trust by 64,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,754 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).