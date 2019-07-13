Beaumont Financial Partners Lifted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.54 Million; Centurylink (CTL) Valuation Declined While Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Upped Its Position

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: A PART MAY FAIL IN SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company's stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Boeing Loses an Order; iPhone Fears Sink Apple – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 5 Stocks That Drove ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 3.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold Comm Incorporated has invested 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability owns 24,149 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 65,274 shares. Lynch Assocs In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,674 shares. Nottingham Inc reported 3,708 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartwell J M Lp has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Round Table Limited Company reported 11,890 shares. Washington Trust Bancshares accumulated 81,133 shares. Meritage Portfolio has invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironsides Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated has 37,566 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 22,519 shares to 104,518 shares, valued at $16.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 33,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,942 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. The insider Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million.