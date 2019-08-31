Beaumont Financial Partners Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Capital Innovations Boosted Its Position in Bunge LTD (BG) as Stock Value Rose

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 997,593 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES WEIGHTED CRUSH MARGIN AVERAGE $30-$40; 27/03/2018 – Argentine soy crush workers to start wage strike late Tuesday; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 30/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 30; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 553.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 13,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,926 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 2,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 12/03/2018 – BOEING, TURKISH AIRLINES FINALIZE DEAL FOR UP TO 30 787 DREAMLI; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. HECKMAN GREGORY A had bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Cap Lp invested in 1.41M shares or 1.33% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards holds 33 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). First Manhattan Company stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,865 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 3,937 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,680 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 23,199 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Co has 9,556 shares. Catalyst Capital Limited Co reported 50,300 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 51,760 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assoc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duff Phelps Invest holds 0.03% or 5,690 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 20,717 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.65% or 7,245 shares. 7,437 are held by Assetmark. Missouri-based Parkside Savings Bank Tru has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 24,634 shares. First Interstate Bank has 0.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,872 shares. Town Country Bankshares Com Dba First Bankers Com owns 1,314 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,121 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Scotia Capital owns 92,819 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greystone Managed Investments reported 24,479 shares. 10,937 are owned by Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Com.