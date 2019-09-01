Beaumont Financial Partners Increased Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Maintains Holding in Bhp Group Plc (BBL)

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.64B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 1.70 million shares traded or 51.22% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Federal Court in Brazil Gives 66 More Days for Samarco Damn Settlement; 24/04/2018 – Union at BHP’s Escondida copper mine in Chile says no advance deal likely; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Cuts FY Iron-Ore Output Guidance to 236-238M Tons; 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Leave World Coal Association; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD- PETROLEUM GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 180 AND 190 MMBOE; 12/03/2018 – WPL:BHP:WOODSIDE TO OPERATE SCARBOROUGH; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares to 547,094 shares, valued at $32.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

More notable recent BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BP to exit Alaska in $5.6B deal with private Houston co. – Houston Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise gauges demand for ATEX ethane pipeline expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BHP Billiton plc goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BHP Billiton: We Need To See Support From Commodity Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye’s Laurel pipeline to start two-way flows October 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FUTY) by 1.19 million shares to 530,835 shares, valued at $20.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 10,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,677 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,301 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 80,173 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Inv invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sageworth Tru reported 0.09% stake. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 2.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 20,444 shares. Guardian Investment Mgmt accumulated 3.6% or 29,743 shares. 26,264 are owned by Fred Alger. Hightower Advsr Limited Com holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.51 million shares. 33,419 are owned by Newman Dignan & Sheerar. Paragon Capital Llc has invested 3.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 6,404 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust owns 1.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 106,190 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement owns 10,614 shares. Interactive Finance Advisors invested in 0.01% or 100 shares.