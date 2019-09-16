Beaumont Financial Partners Increased Facebook (FB) Position by $358,401 as Stock Value Rose; Goldman Sachs Group Usd0.01 Common Stock (GS) Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Decreased Its Stake by $594,456 as Stock Value Rose

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Usd0.01 Common Stock (GS) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 2,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,890 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $796,000, down from 6,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Usd0.01 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $216.87. About 504,772 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference Jun 12; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Goldman Sachs buys personal-finance app Clarity Money, sources say for a “high eight-figure sum”, to acquire a mobile; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS STILL EXPECTS $5B-$6B BUYBACKS PER CCAR CYCLE; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 04/04/2018 – It is ‘difficult’ to see the start of a recession any time soon, Goldman Sachs strategist says; 15/04/2018 – Partners Group, Charlesbank near deal for Hearthside Food; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 1,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.27M, up from 40,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $186.52. About 3.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Smartsheet Announces Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand privacy commissioner joins criticism of Facebook data handling; 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 17/04/2018 – Facebook Opens Up Its Data — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 06/04/2018 – NEW FACEBOOK TOOL COVERS NOT JUST POLITICAL ADS

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $967.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 10,000 shares to 4,749 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 12,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,687 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Limited Com has 78,987 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Dean Investment Associates Ltd invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 76,439 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth holds 1,470 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Corvex Mgmt Lp has 18,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. General Amer holds 1.4% or 76,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Welch Grp Lc has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,036 shares. Horizon Svcs Llc reported 2.06% stake. Marsico Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,325 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 34,660 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burgundy Asset Management Ltd invested in 1.26 million shares or 2.42% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited owns 6.55 million shares. Chesley Taft Associates Llc owns 42,565 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook updates policy on limiting expression – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Facebook Stock Will Trend Higher as FBâ€™s Advertising Revenue Grows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Dow and S&P Rise on Trade Hope; Nasdaq Falters – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:SLB) by 11,336 shares to 221,827 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Cos Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (NYSE:EL) by 4,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Usd0.001 Cls C Common Stock.