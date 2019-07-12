Beaumont Financial Partners Holds Holding in Pepsico (PEP); Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Its Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) as Share Value Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 2.04 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 15,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 286,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 148,494 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne reported 14,713 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc owns 12,878 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Argi Invest Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,490 shares. Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.44% or 1.38 million shares. Bennicas And Assocs reported 1.49% stake. Robecosam Ag owns 10,904 shares. Pettee Investors holds 31,265 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.5% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fin Mgmt reported 1,920 shares stake. Welch Forbes Lc reported 606,356 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 174,026 shares stake. Moreover, Cornerstone Capital Incorporated has 4.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 200,728 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr accumulated 234,375 shares. United Fire Grp invested 1.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fayez Sarofim And Company stated it has 2.64M shares or 1.71% of all its holdings.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares to 102,793 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 33,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,942 shares, and cut its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability stated it has 127,999 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 971,489 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). State Street stated it has 1.36M shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 139,533 shares. 10,402 were reported by Services Automobile Association. Advsr Asset Management invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 10,821 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 224 shares stake. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 2.90 million shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Northern Tru Corp stated it has 1.24M shares. Atlanta Capital L L C invested in 1.33M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 394,802 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 114,481 shares to 256,653 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 18,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.20 million for 7.36 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.