Beaumont Financial Partners Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Boosted by $609,098; First Bancshares Ms (FBMS) Stake Has Raised by Jacobs Asset Management Llc

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (FBMS) by 105.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 292,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 570,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.61M, up from 277,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancshares Inc Ms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 14,256 shares traded. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has declined 6.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.03% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74 million, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 7,257 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 10,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,677 shares, and cut its stake in Osi Etf Tr.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 20,000 shares to 146,667 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 263,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,818 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

