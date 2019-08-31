Beaumont Financial Partners Holding in Home Depot (HD) Decreased by $340,935 as Valuation Rose; Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 119,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 303,748 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 423,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 13.40 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: HAVE NOT YET ASCERTAINED WHETHER BETTER TO SELL TRANS MOUNTAIN TO INVESTORS IN SHORT TERM OR LONG TERM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.61 million for 23.03 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,571 are owned by Front Barnett Ltd Co. Principal Grp invested in 3.64M shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.3% or 53,780 shares. Moreover, Glob Endowment Mngmt LP has 0.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 4.94% or 1.51M shares. Fernwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12,651 shares. holds 0.03% or 3.26M shares in its portfolio. Brinker accumulated 73,261 shares. Moreover, Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10,911 shares. Dubuque Bank And invested in 0.01% or 2,235 shares. Claar Advsr Llc accumulated 742,568 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has 23,547 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest holds 0.18% or 1.76M shares. Bruni J V invested 7.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 23,740 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Grp Incorporated Inc holds 489,957 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate owns 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 70,414 shares. National Asset Management Inc has 27,734 shares. Meridian Mgmt owns 10,967 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Dana Invest Advsrs reported 1.53% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greylin Invest Mangement has invested 1.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 17,375 are held by Secor Capital Advisors Limited Partnership. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated holds 2.1% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,248 shares. Cadence State Bank Na has 12,692 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Lc Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Telos Capital Mgmt holds 0.19% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Cap Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 33,277 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 7,803 shares to 45,971 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 133,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).