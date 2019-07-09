Beaumont Financial Partners Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased as Share Price Rose; Cannell Capital Continues to Hold Position in I D Systems (IDSY)

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 367,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.7. About 24,688 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17 million, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Airtel slams Jio for Apple Watch service complaints – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bard Assocs holds 1.02% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 342,910 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 54,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 138,786 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Renaissance Ltd holds 0% or 321,597 shares. Cannell Limited Liability has invested 3.82% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). State Street holds 0% or 17,315 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 112,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 209,504 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm Invest has invested 0.23% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 15,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Blackrock Incorporated owns 400,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 16,600 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.55 million activity. Frumberg Charles bought $61,201 worth of stock. $54,712 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $14,725 was bought by Formant Christopher. 8,000 I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares with value of $49,437 were bought by Brodsky Michael.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 305,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,960 shares, and cut its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 7,257 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 9,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,385 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associates Lc reported 633,890 shares stake. Whitnell & holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,258 shares. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Limited has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Addison Capital Communications owns 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,803 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Inc invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 4.62% or 229,686 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc invested in 4.76% or 46,227 shares. Glenview Bancshares Dept holds 6.17% or 76,059 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mrj has 4.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Azimuth Limited Liability Co has 1.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 138,407 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has 3.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 9.83 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8.26M shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc holds 1.19 million shares.