Beaumont Financial Partners Has Upped Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $412,238; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, Holder Wright Investors Service Lifted Its Holding

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 35,782 shares as the company's stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,505 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 123,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 6.13M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05M, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 1.82 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 15,339 shares to 51,047 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 9,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,385 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FUTY).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarl reported 0.18% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brookmont Capital Management has 1.9% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mar Vista Investment Partners invested 1.92% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,085 shares. Cutter & Brokerage stated it has 27,351 shares. Moreover, Guardian Investment Mgmt has 1.53% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 500,590 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc holds 1.52% or 29,891 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 1.09% or 3.89M shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc holds 117,700 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,682 shares. Jacobs And Co Ca has 85,605 shares. Clearbridge Lc invested in 0.14% or 1.27 million shares. 75,735 are owned by Community Inv. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 2.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,581 shares to 54,021 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,913 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).