Beaumont Financial Partners Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.22 Million; Firsthand Capital Management Holds Position in Viasat (VSAT)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 147,198 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT; 05/04/2018 – $VSAT -5% as Eutelsat ditches ViaSat-3. They sold ViaSat a dismal European retail business for $150m, promised a future broadband partnership, then walked away; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 04/04/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 11; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76 million, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 2.17 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $967.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 5,923 shares to 43,457 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 18,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 64,644 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.56 million shares. Mitchell Cap has invested 2.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). United Kingdom-based Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Columbus Hill Capital Management LP holds 5.2% or 326,044 shares in its portfolio. Asset Inc stated it has 39,972 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc invested 1.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lateef Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 256,474 shares. Chatham Group Inc Inc accumulated 1,425 shares. Leavell Mgmt has invested 1.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has 1.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 19,000 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 18,707 shares. Capital Intl Sarl stated it has 89,890 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Visa Doubles Down on Fintech – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa closes on Verifi deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Racks Up Fintech Investments in 2019 – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.