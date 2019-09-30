Beaumont Financial Partners Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Holding by $2.22 Million; As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Tpg-Axon Management LP Has Decreased by $2.18 Million Its Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76 million, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many

Tpg-Axon Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 39,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57M, down from 50,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 16/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Facebook expands and J. Crew relocates in complex space swap; 09/04/2018 – BUY FACEBOOK CALL SPREADS AHEAD OF ZUCKERBERG HEARINGS: WEEDEN; 20/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion just told followers to delete Facebook; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Many believe Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world:; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS FORMER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CEO ALEXANDER NIX WILL APPEAR ON JUNE 6; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, Match sinks on the news; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Tpg-Axon Management Lp, which manages about $5.78B and $47.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 50,400 shares to 216,200 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “France calls for EU rules on cryptos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Tailwinds Will Push Facebook Stock Above $200 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

