Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $609,098 as Market Value Rose; As Markel (MKL) Stock Rose, Marathon Asset Management Llp Increased Its Stake

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,028 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.86 million, up from 42,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $15.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1121.24. About 31,262 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

