Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Merck & Co (MRK) Stake; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc acquired 5,853 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Beaumont Financial Partners Llc holds 78,998 shares with $6.62 million value, up from 73,145 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $214.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 7.01 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Merck Doubles Down on Debt Reduction; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO PAY EISAI UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $300 MLN U.S. DOLLARS AND UP TO $650 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS FOR CERTAIN OPTION RIGHTS THROUGH 2020 AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 18/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Has Been Exploring Options for Consumer Health Unit; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 019555 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 16/05/2018 – Eiger Announces Expanded License Agreement With Merck for Investigational Candidate Lonafarnib and Collaboration With the Progeria Research Foundation

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 80,933 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 1.37M shares with $376.35M value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $47.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.54% or $9.11 during the last trading session, reaching $266.48. About 1.89 million shares traded or 11.51% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 396,040 shares to 936,040 valued at $275.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverpark Advisors Limited Co invested in 1.37% or 11,661 shares. Avalon Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,719 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor has 0.64% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 338,616 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,223 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glaxis Mngmt Ltd holds 8,200 shares or 9.27% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 12.94M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Federated Investors Pa owns 0.78% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.17 million shares. Westpac Bk invested in 18,708 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas invested in 0.22% or 10,770 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 38,887 shares.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.37 million for 370.11 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32100 highest and $25000 lowest target. $303.20’s average target is 13.78% above currents $266.48 stock price. ServiceNow had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Wednesday, August 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3.

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 9.71% above currents $85 stock price. Merck & Co had 12 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IBB) stake by 5,940 shares to 11,027 valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 221,871 shares and now owns 11,690 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr was reduced too.

