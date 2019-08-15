Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Holding in United Technologies (UTX); Cs Mckee LP Increased Expedia Group (EXPE) Holding by $5.60 Million as Share Value Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.98. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 04/05/2018 – THIRD POINTS SAYS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N SHOULD BE SPLIT INTO THREE, INTENDS TO WORK “CONSTRUCTIVELY” WITH COMPANY ON PORTFOLIO REVIEW-LETTER; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group (EXPE) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 47,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 173,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, up from 125,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $126.38. About 772,864 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 07/03/2018 – EXPEDIA HOLDER LIBERTY EXPEDIA HOLDINGS REPORTS 19.4% STAKE; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

More notable recent Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expedia Group Enters Oversold Territory (EXPE) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Expedia (EXPE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “EXPE Has Been Trending Downward Since August – Investorplace.com” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Fdx stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 9,756 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 11,748 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 4,400 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 3,611 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 48,985 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 198,146 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 100,718 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Cleararc Capital owns 2,835 shares. 55,600 are held by Quantitative Lc. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,937 are owned by Linscomb And Williams Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 1,954 shares. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 0.13% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,480 shares. Patten Group Incorporated stated it has 27,903 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. 132,053 are owned by Amer National Insurance Tx. 13,249 are owned by Qs Limited Liability Co. Town Country National Bank & Trust Dba First Bankers holds 10,564 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Somerville Kurt F has invested 2.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Amica Mutual Ins has 12,010 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management owns 7,592 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Btim Corporation owns 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,528 shares. Harbour Management has 17,324 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Oakworth reported 3,266 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora invested in 20,366 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability holds 3,767 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 33,464 shares to 15,942 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,793 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.