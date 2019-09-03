Beaumont Financial Partners Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.54 Million; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Holding in The Travelers Cos (TRV) Has Upped by $497,584

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 18.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 09/03/2018 – 8 News NOW: #BREAKING: 16 Apple iMac computers stolen from UNLV computer lab #8NN; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Travelers Cos Inc (TRV) by 733.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 3,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Travelers Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $147.63. About 898,557 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850)

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Travelers Names Yafit Cohn First Chief Sustainability Officer – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 65,384 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bruce And Com reported 98,300 shares stake. Carlson Capital Management holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,658 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 217,803 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Int Ca reported 39,391 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Inv Mngmt has invested 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Selway Asset Mngmt holds 5.56% or 43,774 shares in its portfolio. Becker Capital has 3.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 429,477 shares. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,859 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors invested in 0% or 46 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt accumulated 189,403 shares. Villere St Denis J And Limited Company reported 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakworth Cap has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.