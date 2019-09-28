Beaumont Financial Partners Has Increased Apple (AAPL) Stake; Last Week Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Ocado Group Plc (LON:OCDO), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ocado Group Plc has GBX 1630 highest and GBX 600 lowest target. GBX 1130.60’s average target is -13.33% below currents GBX 1304.5 stock price. Ocado Group Plc had 24 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 9 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) rating on Monday, August 19. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and GBX 1073 target. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Reduce” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, June 3. See Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

16/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

19/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1070.00 New Target: GBX 1073.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1320.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 2.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc acquired 2,945 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Beaumont Financial Partners Llc holds 109,104 shares with $21.59 million value, up from 106,159 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $988.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 30/03/2018 – AAPL/@theyeezymafia: YEEZY SOUND RADIO HOSTED BY KANYE WEST AIRING ON @Beats1 SUNDAY APRIL 1ST MIDNIGHT PST 3 AM EST FOOL GMT; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why I Bought an iPhone 11 – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Wants to Go to the Movies – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Buybacks Are Not Ending – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $16500 lowest target. $227.25’s average target is 3.85% above currents $218.82 stock price. Apple had 44 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. Nomura maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. Cascend maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, September 13. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $16500 target.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased Ishares Tr (SHY) stake by 12,255 shares to 3,687 valued at $313,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) stake by 221,871 shares and now owns 11,690 shares. Osi Etf Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Tru Co holds 169,718 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Advisory Llc has invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln holds 110,392 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 41,000 shares. Holt Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Partners Ltd Partnership holds 29,349 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,527 shares. Oarsman Cap has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 1.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,074 shares. Osterweis Management reported 7,717 shares. Jacobs And Ca reported 3.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merian Glob (Uk) stated it has 1.22 million shares. Hexavest holds 712,319 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,295 shares.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 9.22 billion GBP. It primarily offers pet, kitchen and dining, and beauty products under the Ocado, Fetch, Sizzle, and Fabled names. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.