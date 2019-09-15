Beaumont Financial Partners Has Decreased Its Visa (V) Position as Market Value Rose; Schnieders Capital Management Raised Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $527,015 as Market Value Rose

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 4,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 29,877 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 25,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Franklin Res Inc has 0.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7.85 million shares. Sfmg Lc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.88% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 196,620 are held by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel. 3.02 million are held by Citigroup Inc. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Strategic Financial Services has 1.26% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,623 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 1,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ima Wealth Incorporated invested in 18,482 shares. Axiom Investors Llc De holds 4.98% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Capital Counsel holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17,378 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 291,824 shares.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $967.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 34,312 shares to 136,363 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 16,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.