Beaumont Financial Partners Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake by $340,935; Share Price Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $233. About 3.96 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 33,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $197.26. About 1.94 million shares traded or 65.74% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 108,008 shares to 125,231 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 55,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 23.12 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

