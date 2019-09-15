Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Position in Visa (V) as Market Valuation Rose; Alliancebernstein LP Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU) Has Upped as Shares Declined

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 70,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The hedge fund held 544,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, up from 474,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 2.92 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $160.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 88,505 shares to 829,592 shares, valued at $32.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HEWJ) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,229 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $967.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 19,784 shares to 371,408 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 9,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE).