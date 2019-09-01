Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Its Position in Home Depot (HD) by $340,935; Hanesbrands (HBI) Stake Has Increased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 497.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 289,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 347,802 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 58,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 26.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 22/05/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Home Depot shooting suspect indicted on five charges, including capital murder of Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Bancorporation invested in 0.18% or 2,961 shares. Advisors Cap Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,081 shares. Trustmark Bank Tru Department reported 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cls Invests Limited Liability Co owns 9,203 shares. Principal Fincl reported 2.04M shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP reported 16,014 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 1,686 were reported by Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Company. 1,836 were accumulated by Perritt Cap Mngmt. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,379 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Invest holds 327,710 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 60,530 shares stake. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 1.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 5,409 shares. Greenwood Lc reported 28,883 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,814 shares to 164,971 shares, valued at $31.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 20,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6,702 shares to 99,589 shares, valued at $24.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,558 shares, and cut its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Hytinen Barry.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Group has 556,060 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 89,055 shares. Moreover, American International Grp Inc has 0.07% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 962,964 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc reported 35,802 shares. Moreover, Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 13,725 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.49% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) or 478,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 53,290 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys, a Kentucky-based fund reported 15,802 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 892 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0.11% or 74,080 shares. Victory Mngmt accumulated 423,634 shares. Van Eck Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 1,398 shares. Shellback Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc reported 57,211 shares.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HanesBrands Announces Webcast of Management Remarks at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.