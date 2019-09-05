Beaumont Financial Partners Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Holding as Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined While Focused Investors Has Decreased by $4.98 Million Its Position

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 35,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.63M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.22. About 500,177 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $227.31. About 356,578 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.15 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Com reported 122,298 shares stake. Moreover, Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv has 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 8.20 million shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na holds 1.26% or 156,311 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 2.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Merchants reported 60,240 shares stake. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1,572 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 15,718 are held by Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,739 shares. 199,355 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsrs. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 0.59% or 12,756 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bancorp stated it has 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwh Mngmt stated it has 17,504 shares. James Inv owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 422 shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 133,447 shares to 234,715 shares, valued at $4.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FTEC) by 340,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.55 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.