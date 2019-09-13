Beaumont Financial Partners Cut Visa (V) Position by $2.22 Million; Avis Budget Group (CAR) Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $312,690

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 126,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 64.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 22,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, up from 13,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 614,653 shares traded. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd; 16/05/2018 – Avis Budget Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Consumer Edge for May. 23; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP-SAID THAT HAS INCLUDED ON ITS SLATE 3 NOMINEES PROPOSED BY SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, SANOKE VISWANATHAN, JAGDEEP PAHWA, CARL SPARKS; 29/03/2018 – AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD AVGRq.L – AVIS POULTRY COMPLEX RECEIVED APPROVAL TO EXPORT CLASS (GRADE) A EGGS TO EU EFFECTIVE FROM FEBRUARY 28; 23/05/2018 – Avis Budget at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 14/03/2018 – Budget Car Rental Expands Global Footprint With Launch of Operations in Taiwan; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $967.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 35,997 shares to 49,317 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Economic Planning Gp Adv has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Harbour Counsel Ltd Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,559 shares. Karpus Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Investec Asset Limited owns 3.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4.90 million shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Company invested 1.75% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horizon Inv holds 2,186 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Jlb And Assoc Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Liability has 1.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc stated it has 1,332 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory stated it has 6.90 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has invested 0.33% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 47,971 were reported by Rothschild Corporation Il. Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

