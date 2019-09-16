Beaumont Financial Partners Cut Its Visa (V) Stake; Brunswick (BC) SI Increased By 20.02%

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 12,854 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Beaumont Financial Partners Llc holds 113,831 shares with $19.76M value, down from 126,685 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $395.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 1.42 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) had an increase of 20.02% in short interest. BC’s SI was 3.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 20.02% from 3.28 million shares previously. With 1.26M avg volume, 3 days are for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)’s short sellers to cover BC’s short positions. The SI to Brunswick Corporation’s float is 4.58%. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 191,416 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 8.83% above currents $176.49 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 25. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,945 shares to 109,104 valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,857 shares and now owns 42,829 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Company holds 0.97% or 125,060 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc owns 120,114 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs owns 95,743 shares or 4.95% of their US portfolio. Beaumont Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.04% stake. Bangor Bancshares has invested 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Drexel Morgan & holds 1,300 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 137,338 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc has invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aristotle Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Bluespruce Invs LP has 9.87% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability reported 92 shares. Park Presidio Ltd Liability Corporation owns 135,000 shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assocs has 3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. Shares for $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 30.5 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Brunswick Corporation shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shellback Lp has 0.79% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 139,047 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 172,393 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 721,749 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 76,639 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 16,614 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 211,276 were reported by Grandfield Dodd Limited. The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 66,123 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0% or 2,700 shares. Palouse Mngmt Inc owns 0.09% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 5,486 shares. 51,953 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 6,109 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 16,242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick Corporation has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $63.80’s average target is 18.79% above currents $53.71 stock price. Brunswick Corporation had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 22 report. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Jefferies. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.