Beaumont Financial Partners Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.54 Million; Atlanta Capital Group Decreased Position in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 65,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.91. About 2.40M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,159 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17M, up from 98,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 20/05/2018 – DoT seeks reply from Airtel on Apple Watch eSIM service by May 24; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor:; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million From Samsung in Damages Retrial; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,621 shares to 14,025 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DGRO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.23 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jana Partners Axes a Third of Profitable HD Supply Activist Stake – GuruFocus.com” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,199 shares. Smead Capital Management holds 4.33% or 444,497 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc invested 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Limited has invested 2.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Salem Investment Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,504 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd has 1.15% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartwell J M LP holds 124,179 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. 14,817 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc. Guardian Ltd Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 72,445 shares. Yorktown & Research, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 31,473 shares. Gm Advisory Gru invested in 0.16% or 2,508 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold And invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Utah Retirement stated it has 213,362 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 14,995 shares to 23,529 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,793 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FUTY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.