Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to pay $0.05 on Oct 7, 2019; Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Sports Direct International PLC (LON:SPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sports Direct International PLC has GBX 200 highest and GBX 185 lowest target. GBX 192.50’s average target is -20.39% below currents GBX 241.8 stock price. Sports Direct International PLC had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SPD in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Underperform” rating. See Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Under Review Under Review

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 235.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Under Review Under Review

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc's current price of $3.02 translates into 1.66% yield. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc's dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 8,249 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 52.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.20% or GBX 5.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 241.8. About 120,255 shares traded. Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sports Direct International plc (LON:SPD)

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. The company has market cap of 1.30 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. It has a 11.25 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $84.19 million. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. It has a 8.03 P/E ratio.