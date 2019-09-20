Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) to pay $0.05 on Oct 7, 2019; Phocas Financial Lifted By $8.52 Billion Its Preferred Bank (PFBC) Position

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) is expected to pay $0.05 on Oct 7, 2019. (NASDAQ:BBGI) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc’s current price of $3.05 translates into 1.64% yield. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 38,806 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 52.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Frank Ntilikina gets first Knicks start, Michael Beasley benched; 09/05/2018 – Castlegar Source: RCMP investigation shuts down parts of Beasley Road Tuesday; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: The unknowns surrounding Michael Beasley’s push for Knicks return; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Falcons Exercise Vic Beasley’s Option; 16/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV S.A. Acquisition of further interest; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley

Phocas Financial Corp increased Preferred Bank (PFBC) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp acquired 18,032 shares as Preferred Bank (PFBC)’s stock rose 11.43%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 179,462 shares with $84.80 billion value, up from 161,430 last quarter. Preferred Bank now has $810.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.07. About 46,548 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 453 shares to 6,833 valued at $22.88B in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB) stake by 119,416 shares and now owns 1.12 million shares. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:PFBC – GlobeNewswire" on September 18, 2019

Among 3 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Preferred Bank has $58 highest and $5200 lowest target. $54’s average target is 1.75% above currents $53.07 stock price. Preferred Bank had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, August 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,235 activity. Shares for $25,650 were bought by BEASLEY GEORGE G on Friday, May 17. $32,690 worth of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was bought by FOWLER MARK S. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $18,750 was bought by BEASLEY CAROLINE.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company has market cap of $85.02 million. As of March 21, 2017, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations located in 15 large- and mid-size markets. It has a 8.11 P/E ratio.