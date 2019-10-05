Beaconlight Capital Trimmed Position in Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) as Valuation Declined; Lindsell Train LTD Holds Stake in Intuit (INTU)

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 1.22M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 348,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.48M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $267.09. About 1.10 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $264.27 million for 22.06 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 977,510 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $18.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 67,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc holds 0% or 17,041 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer stated it has 261,090 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 47,500 shares. Amp Invsts stated it has 0.09% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Tdam Usa holds 3,238 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisors Cap Management Ltd Co owns 0.26% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 58,004 shares. Natixis holds 61,512 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation, New York-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Blair William Company Il accumulated 8,495 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Clean Yield Gp invested in 0.02% or 715 shares.

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07B and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.