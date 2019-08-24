Beaconlight Capital Trimmed Its Holding in Olin (Call) (OLN) as Stock Value Declined; Redwood Investments Stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) Has Lowered by $1.69 Million as Share Value Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 66.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 617,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 316,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 933,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 3.39M shares traded or 44.27% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 15,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 144,563 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, down from 159,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 164,041 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Mngmt New York has 0.08% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Riverhead Management Limited has 0.11% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 112,774 shares. 6.05M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Voya Investment Management Ltd accumulated 32,516 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 3,800 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 487,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 613,653 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 159 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.38 million shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 867 shares. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Creative Planning owns 8,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 2.86M shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $53.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $448,596 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 600 shares. The insider Smith Vince J bought 5,000 shares worth $85,000. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Out Bullish On Olin, Says Chemical Manufacturer Has ‘Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics’ – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Olin’s Stock Price Presents Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Olin Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 44,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 85,486 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 6,432 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.05% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 10,739 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 4,743 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 2,161 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Gru Incorporated has invested 0.03% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,245 shares. The Ohio-based Victory Inc has invested 0.1% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 6,824 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 2,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7,245 shares to 9,579 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 125,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group announces agreement to purchase assets from VNA Home Health of Maryland – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group and Geisinger finalize joint venture agreement for home health and hospice services in Pennsylvania – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group’s latest quality and patient satisfaction scores again outperform national averages – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.