Beaconlight Capital Stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) Boosted as Valuation Rose; Schaller Investment Group Lifted Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake by $4.51 Million

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 3.73 million shares traded or 79.06% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.25. About 365,275 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – REVENUE GROWTH WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc holds 0.01% or 21,355 shares. Bell Bancorp stated it has 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 102,337 are held by Wesbanco National Bank & Trust. Weiss Multi holds 22,000 shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,710 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gluskin Sheff & Associate invested 0.21% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Odey Asset Mgmt Group, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,650 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp reported 500 shares. Captrust Finance has 5,717 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Conning Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 8,055 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Md Sass Invsts Services Inc owns 18,400 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Olstein Mngmt Lp holds 0.54% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 31,000 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.