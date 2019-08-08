Beaconlight Capital Stake In Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Was Upped; Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Position by $583,200; Shares Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $59.43. About 104,136 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 180,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, down from 196,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 601,438 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 02/05/2018 – FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjust

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $212,723 activity. 35,000 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) shares with value of $2.21 million were sold by CHEW LEWIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 805,680 are held by Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Hanson Mcclain Inc accumulated 0% or 51 shares. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 138,333 shares. Boston accumulated 40,934 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 426,907 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation. Denali Advisors Limited Liability owns 3,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 3,812 shares. Moreover, Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Company has 4.65% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 77,775 shares. 69,711 were reported by Burney Company. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 735 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares to 39,305 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,250 shares, and cut its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.77 million for 12.65 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,000 shares to 67,500 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.