Beaconlight Capital Stake In Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Was Raised; As Comfort Sys Usa (FIX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (FIX) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.14% . The institutional investor held 44,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 37,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Comfort Sys Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 174,191 shares traded. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.08 BLN AS COMPARED TO $948.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q EPS 44c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Comfort Systems USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIX); 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Quarterly Dividend

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 296,362 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $732,079 activity. $230,400 worth of stock was bought by MYERS FRANKLIN on Thursday, August 1. Howell Laura Finley also bought $21,640 worth of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares. $103,463 worth of stock was bought by GEORGE WILLIAM III on Monday, July 29.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,700 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold FIX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 32.84 million shares or 2.03% less from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.03% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Epoch Invest Prtn has invested 0.09% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 682,922 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 191,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) for 2,182 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 105,331 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 180,437 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 51,110 shares stake. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). 27,716 were reported by American International Grp Inc Inc. 34,107 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Board. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 38,773 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. 682 are held by Us Fincl Bank De.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Ltd invested in 4,689 shares. 13,494 were reported by First Republic Mgmt. Trigran Invests invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 3,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated. 805,680 were reported by Natl Bank Of America De. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Moreover, Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Company has 0.3% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 9,777 shares. Hsbc Pcl invested in 43,199 shares or 0% of the stock. 902,698 were reported by State Street Corporation. 115,370 are held by Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Com Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,348 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 6,781 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 4,416 shares.