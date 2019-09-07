Beaconlight Capital Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Increased by $16.84 Million; Northpointe Capital Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $62.37. About 291,863 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 26/03/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and OPPO Form Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 54,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 147,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75 million, up from 92,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $317.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,466 shares to 80,013 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,274 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Assocs Ny accumulated 25,720 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,268 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 18.39 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors holds 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 112,793 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.12% or 19,378 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Trust Com, a California-based fund reported 160,354 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,374 shares. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 1.08 million shares. Orrstown Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,360 shares. Country Tru National Bank accumulated 462,100 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Company holds 56,772 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited, Minnesota-based fund reported 113,724 shares. Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 98,298 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 17,510 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 115 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.09% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Baillie Gifford & reported 0.02% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 6,781 are owned by Hightower Advisors Ltd. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 4,538 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 21,944 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 21,389 shares. 89,872 were accumulated by Ajo Limited Partnership. Fort Lp accumulated 7,920 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 11,721 shares in its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 77,994 shares. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0.04% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) or 422,734 shares. 11,920 are held by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. 62,364 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Atmos Music â€“ Experience Music Like Never Before – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dolby Laboratories Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Q2 Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.