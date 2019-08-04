Beaconlight Capital Raised Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding; Martin Currie LTD Trimmed Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $4.65 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 6.73M shares traded or 97.35% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 29.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 15,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 37,060 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 52,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 03/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins NASA Contract to Build Low-Noise Supersonic Jet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83,758 shares to 208,070 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,900 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.17 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 25 GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 750 shares.