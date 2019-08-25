Beaconlight Capital Position in Verisign (VRSN) Lowered by $23.86 Million as Stock Value Rose; Par Capital Management Has Increased Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding by $6.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 73.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 131,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 47,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58 million, down from 179,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.52. About 405,361 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.70M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 150,000 shares to 554,100 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 171,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,142 shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares to 375,144 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $140.86 million for 42.13 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

