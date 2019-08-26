Beaconlight Capital Maintains Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB); Dte Energy Co (DTE) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Position by $17.23 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.37. About 89,669 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 17/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS & JINYI PARTNER REPORT PACT FOR CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 138,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.63 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 64,256 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY SEES FY OPER EPS $5.57 TO $5.99, EST. $5.78; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – DTE REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.94 million for 15.83 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 142,390 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $97.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 10,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Realty Capi.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Lpl Lc owns 0.01% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 46,863 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. 41 are owned by Tortoise Cap Advsrs Lc. Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Citizens Natl Bank And owns 20,859 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.12% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 1,500 shares. Cibc Corp has invested 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Commonwealth Bank Of reported 21,542 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 5,739 shares in its portfolio. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 68,452 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.03% or 146,671 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $248,540 activity.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares to 316,000 shares, valued at $7.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,200 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BLDR).