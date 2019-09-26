Beaconlight Capital Lowered Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Holding by $7.68 Million as Valuation Declined; Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stake Increased by Baskin Financial Services Inc

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 7,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 536,487 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67 million, up from 528,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 1.26M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 104,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, down from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 570,546 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 54,653 shares. 35,520 were reported by Montag A Assocs. Invesco Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 9.23M shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 8,091 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Lp accumulated 0.72% or 5.25M shares. 4,750 were reported by Cypress Asset Tx. Windward Management Ca holds 4,915 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 381 shares. Tekla Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 33,600 shares. Sol Capital Mngmt Communication has 0.08% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,061 shares. Prentiss Smith And holds 58,428 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Management Lp owns 71,616 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.14% or 3.21 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 382 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invests Lc has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15 million for 22.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 56,100 shares to 217,800 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 620,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

