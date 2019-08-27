Beaconlight Capital Lowered Agilent Technologies (A) Position By $6.70 Million; Roku – Class A (ROKU) SI Increased By 16.79%

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 28.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 83,758 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 208,070 shares with $16.72M value, down from 291,828 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $21.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $69.76. About 993,900 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 04/05/2018 – AGILENT EXPANDING ITS LOGISTICS CENTER IN CEDAR CREEK, TEXAS; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c

Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU) had an increase of 16.79% in short interest. ROKU’s SI was 8.17M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.79% from 6.99M shares previously. With 11.93M avg volume, 1 days are for Roku Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s short sellers to cover ROKU’s short positions. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $146.2. About 13.85M shares traded or 36.71% up from the average. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has risen 133.20% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ROKU News: 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 24/05/2018 – ClikiaTV Announces Roku Private Channel “clikiacorp”, Updates to App Across All Platforms; 09/05/2018 – Roku reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results; 09/05/2018 – Roku Sees FY18 Rev $685M-$705M; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE IS AVAILABLE FOR A 7-DAY FREE TRIAL, FOLLOWED BY A SUBSCRIPTION FEE OF $4.99 A MONTH OR $49.99 A YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Cryptocurrency Youtuber, Crypto Crow Launches First Bitcoin Funded Television Series on CBS, CW and Roku in June, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Roku Celebrates 10 Years of TV Streaming with Free Premium Content and Special Retail Offers; 09/05/2018 – Roku Reports Higher Revenue, Narrower Net Loss–Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Roku Announces Sanyo as its Newest Roku TV Brand; 24/05/2018 – ROKU INC – FYFIELD HAS BEEN CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF SKY GROUP SINCE 2015

Among 2 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilent Technologies has $92 highest and $8600 lowest target. $89.33’s average target is 28.05% above currents $69.76 stock price. Agilent Technologies had 5 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of A in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc reported 129 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 293,106 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Limited Company owns 298,181 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 32,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 16,190 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Saturna Capital Corp accumulated 2.14% or 910,834 shares. Vanguard invested in 24.77 million shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Carroll Financial Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Creative Planning accumulated 20,528 shares. M&R Cap has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 34,000 shares. Garde Capital Inc holds 0.18% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 13,277 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Roku has $13400 highest and $63 lowest target. $95.40’s average target is -34.75% below currents $146.2 stock price. Roku had 16 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Rosenblatt. Guggenheim downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $72 target in Thursday, April 4 report.