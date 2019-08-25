Beaconlight Capital Lifted Its Eog Res (EOG) Position by $2.04 Million as Valuation Declined; Associated Banc-Corp Cut Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $5.55 Million; Market Value Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 94,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 53,764 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 147,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 3.88 million shares traded or 41.28% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 28/05/2018 – Forterra Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST DIVIDEND TO STAY IN 40% RANGE FOR `FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 5.16M shares traded or 41.06% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 633,025 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,250 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd invested in 0.41% or 6.02M shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Liability Company invested 0.27% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 38,000 were reported by Cna Financial Corporation. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp holds 857,636 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc reported 1,590 shares. Lifeplan Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Opportunities Management Ltd holds 23,300 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 65,426 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 2.45M are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated. Northside Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 547,380 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Gp has invested 0.72% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Vident Investment Advisory Lc invested in 3,773 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.40M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,370 shares to 11,265 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).