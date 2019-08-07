Beaconlight Capital Lifted Its Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Position by $16.84 Million; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) by $352,960

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.48. About 688,362 shares traded or 66.49% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 4,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 93,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 88,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Despite Moving Higher, Exxon Stock Still Underperforms – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prns Lc accumulated 6,504 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Com has 104,273 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Interocean Lc holds 3.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 407,563 shares. Copeland Limited owns 4,841 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Papp L Roy & Assoc has 46,456 shares. Capital Advsr Ok accumulated 1.49 million shares or 12.9% of the stock. First Eagle Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.99% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mechanics National Bank Department holds 2.52% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 137,038 shares. Shelter Retirement Plan, Missouri-based fund reported 60,312 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0.98% or 2.30 million shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Llc accumulated 9,913 shares. Goelzer Inv Incorporated stated it has 233,239 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $538.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 30,498 shares to 112,633 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold DLB shares while 65 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 54.78 million shares or 1.03% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 16,711 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 10,013 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 331,983 shares. Polar Asset Management Prns has 0.4% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 290,752 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Brinker reported 36,269 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.76M shares. 77,775 were reported by Diversified Inv Strategies Ltd Liability. 17,398 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 1.54 million shares. Cwm Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 70 shares. Ww Invsts has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 0.02% or 72,959 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 1.40 million shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares to 344,200 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 633,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).