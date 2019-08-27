Beaconlight Capital Lifted Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Holding By $16.84 Million; ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (ROHCF) Shorts Down By 63.91%

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) stake by 262.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc acquired 271,650 shares as Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)’s stock rose 5.58%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 375,144 shares with $23.62 million value, up from 103,494 last quarter. Dolby Laboratories Inc now has $6.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 197,434 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 17/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Jinyi Partner to Extend Spectacular Dolby Experiences to More Moviegoers in China; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 14/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP

ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROHCF) had a decrease of 63.91% in short interest. ROHCF’s SI was 70,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 63.91% from 194,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 351 days are for ROHM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ROHCF)’s short sellers to cover ROHCF’s short positions. It closed at $71.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ROHM Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in three divisions: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ICs, including amplifier and linear, power management, digital power, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, microcontroller, audio and video, analog, logic, and memory ICs, as well as ASICs.

Another recent and important ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Fiber Optic Sensor Market – The Mastermind Behind Today’s Technology – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 83,758 shares to 208,070 valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 131,800 shares and now owns 47,250 shares. Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was reduced too.