Beaconlight Capital Increases Position in Fuller H B Co (FUL); Shaker Investments Continues to Hold Position in Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP)

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 336,029 shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL)

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,043 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 148,120 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has declined 2.77% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICRO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 40C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 22C; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS, KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corp and Fujimi Inc Announce Collaboration for Advanced Slurry Development; 05/03/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Raises Dividend to 40c; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCMP); 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY – CO ASSESSING POTENTIAL WELL REINSTATEMENT PROGRAMME DURING SUMMER OF 2018 ON A NUMBER OF EXISTING WELLS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.77, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold CCMP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 26.72 million shares or 0.40% more from 26.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Lc owns 4,095 shares. Teton invested in 0.07% or 6,100 shares. Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 47,905 shares. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.01% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,169 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 190,108 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Inc holds 24,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Icon Advisers holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 22,600 shares. 18,124 are owned by Cambridge. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 457 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 26,572 shares. Thb Asset owns 5,334 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Clark Mngmt Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,300 shares.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 3,082 shares to 23,207 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 6,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,690 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares to 39,305 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Com invested in 5,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica National Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 138,224 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Com accumulated 142,108 shares. Blackrock stated it has 7.55M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 69,730 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 0.03% stake. Ghp Advsr invested 0.19% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 128 shares or 0% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 1 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Incorporated accumulated 6,573 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ameriprise Fin invested 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 106,352 are owned by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn.