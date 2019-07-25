Beaconlight Capital Increased Its Fuller H B Co (FUL) Position by $4.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Carmax (KMX) Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 363,772 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Rev $713.1M; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 292.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 40,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,121 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 13,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 722,918 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,651 shares to 107,628 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,878 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 32,283 shares. 30,391 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 133,116 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 7,555 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,089 shares stake. Conning accumulated 0.01% or 3,669 shares. Weitz Investment Inc invested in 3.25% or 1.12 million shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.05% or 7,436 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 2,582 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Ltd has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 525 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% or 17,406 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Co Na holds 0.04% or 5,266 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Earnest Ltd Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 90 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Com Of America has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83,758 shares to 208,070 shares, valued at $16.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX).