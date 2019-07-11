Beaconlight Capital Increased Holding in Universal Display (OLED) as Valuation Rose; Dnb Asset Management As Position in Colgate (CL) Lifted by $3.41 Billion

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 49,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,184 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14B, up from 127,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.37. About 1.22M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 35.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 7,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,207 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $196.36. About 271,980 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 7,536 shares. 307,688 were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% stake. The California-based Lpl Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). 100 were accumulated by Financial Architects. Cap Fund accumulated 35,396 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 28,788 shares. Markston Ltd, New York-based fund reported 35 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 5,705 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 36 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Gideon Advsrs Inc has 0.16% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 3,007 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 69,163 shares. Tygh Inc owns 0.93% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 34,591 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 106,988 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $34.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF) by 31,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 44,902 shares to 498,772 shares, valued at $40.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,434 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater LP reported 3,145 shares stake. Bath Savings Trust invested 0.91% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 38,129 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 1.42% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Kemnay Advisory Serv invested in 750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 520 shares. Perigon Wealth Llc has 10,009 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cibc Markets has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 4,230 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Perritt Capital Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Murphy Management reported 21,242 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 10,054 shares.