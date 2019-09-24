Beaconlight Capital Holding In Olin (Call) (OLN) Was Increased; Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Value Declined While Northpointe Capital Trimmed Position by $680,152

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 7,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 56,909 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, down from 64,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.4. About 2.34 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 355,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.91 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.79 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $314.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,101 shares to 50,973 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 18,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 55,421 shares to 319,723 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) by 103,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,300 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was made by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Alderman Heidi S also bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 21. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490. Shipp Earl L also bought $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Tuesday, August 6. 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.