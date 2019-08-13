Beaconlight Capital Holding in Hasbro (HAS) Has Decreased by $1.33 Million as Valuation Rose; Covalent Partners Has Decreased Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $380,016 as Valuation Declined

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 13,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 233,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 246,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 8.19 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 15,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 39,305 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 986,177 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 05/04/2018 – Werther’s Original and Hasbro Celebrate National Caramel Day with CANDY LAND: The Werther’s Caramel Edition Game and Mario Lopez Joins in on the Fun; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN VIEW EXCLUDES TOYS R US EFFECT; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Declines After Setback From the Collapse of Toys `R’ Us; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro’s Sales Take a Hit From Collapse of Toys ‘R’ Us; 11/05/2018 – Hasbro Presenting at Conference May 31

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.38M for 13.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 21,718 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 52,261 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cincinnati Ins Communications stated it has 1.26M shares. Optimum Investment Advsr holds 0.02% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability reported 385,184 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 18,125 shares. Schroder Invest Management owns 217,400 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co invested in 268 shares. 41,475 were reported by Btim Corporation. Markel has 0.52% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 364,000 shares. First Republic Invest Management invested in 0.02% or 34,650 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has 6,768 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc holds 10,449 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0.02% or 4,032 shares in its portfolio.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares to 375,144 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.18 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.