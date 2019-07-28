Beaconlight Capital Has Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies (A) Holding as Valuation Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Rose, Selz Capital Has Raised Holding by $4.09 Million

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Price of Prime Service by 20%; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 83,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 208,070 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.72 million, down from 291,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Gru Inc owns 1,600 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 123,606 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 194,545 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management holds 1.4% or 2,140 shares. Sprott Incorporated accumulated 120 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust reported 3.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 6.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Ridge Ltd Company accumulated 21,243 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma stated it has 1.62 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Com Dc invested in 1,729 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Co reported 705 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Scott & Selber invested in 5,530 shares or 5.15% of the stock. 21,086 were accumulated by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Company. 18,002 were accumulated by Inv House Limited Company. Mackenzie Fincl has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 296,000 shares to 174,000 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend Sa by 137,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 24.13 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 88,576 shares to 227,031 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 2.86M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

