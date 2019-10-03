Beaconlight Capital Has Trimmed Agilent Technologies (Call) (A) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Corning (GLW)

Among 4 analysts covering Corning (NYSE:GLW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corning has $3500 highest and $29.5 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is 16.92% above currents $27.48 stock price. Corning had 10 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by UBS. See Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) latest ratings:

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A) stake by 49.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 103,770 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 104,300 shares with $7.79 million value, down from 208,070 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) now has $22.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 1.07M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 3.03 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold Corning Incorporated shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 1.59% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 179,124 shares. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 35,605 shares. Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk owns 707,538 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 25,691 shares. Natl Pension Service stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 439 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 19,803 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Associates owns 2.08M shares. Grandfield & Dodd Lc has 1.08% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 327,685 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Argent accumulated 34,896 shares. Davis R M reported 6,314 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg owns 37,421 shares. 14,870 were reported by First Business Fincl Serv.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.46 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. It has a 17.17 P/E ratio. The Display Technologies segment makes glass substrates for liquid crystal displays used in LCD televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Whiting Pete Corp New stake by 56,100 shares to 217,800 valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) stake by 106,300 shares and now owns 1.14M shares. Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Lc stated it has 10,172 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 200,194 shares. Sandhill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.99% or 315,501 shares. Regions Fincl Corp owns 20,064 shares. 239 are held by Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability Com. Thomas White Limited invested in 0.09% or 7,200 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Wade G W And Inc holds 0.04% or 5,564 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 158 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated holds 256 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fincl Mngmt Professionals Inc reported 7 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.71% or 178,200 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 5,659 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Communication has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 21.40 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.