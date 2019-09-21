Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Olin (Call) (OLN) Stake by $835,800; Share Price Declined; White Pine Investment Co Has Increased Its At&T (T) Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (Call) (OLN) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 355,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80 million, up from 316,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.87M shares traded or 14.33% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/03/2018 – AT&T Connectivity Powers Dictum Health’s Virtual Exam Room; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678. VERMILLION TERESA M bought 600 shares worth $10,872. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of stock or 250 shares. $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was bought by Smith Vince J.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares to 567,923 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.